is Camilla Luddington leaving Grey’s Anatomy? Is Jo dead?

Heading into tonight’s big Grey’s Anatomy episode, we recognize fully that there is one primary question many people have: Is Camilla Luddington leaving the show? She has been such a staple of it for so many years as Jo, and we have watched her go through so many highs and lows.

Entering the first episode of the calendar year, we have seen the actress do multiple interviews — and in some of them, offer up a pretty-clear warning that something terrible could be happening to her character or others close to her. The idea of her dying in childbirth feels like a dagger to the chest, and it is one of the last things that we ever want to see. However, at the same time we do live in a universe where Grey’s Anatomy has killed characters over the years, including many in the most heartbreaking way possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Our hope entering the episode was that everyone would survive, but there would still be some consequences to what happened with Jo’s crisis. This would then be a storyline that could play out over the course of the next several weeks, one that could continue to give Luddington a number of ways to shine as a performer.

So, what did we actually get?

Be sure to refresh for more updates!

Related – Learn more about what is ahead entering the next Grey’s Anatomy episode

What did you think was going to happen to Jo heading into tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy episode?

Did you have any particular prediction, or think that she was going to be killed off? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! After that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







