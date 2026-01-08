Fallout season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Lucy versus a Deathclaw

Moving into Fallout season 2 episode 5, we of course anticipate that there are going to be a lot of huge character moments — but then also action. After all, could we get at least ten minutes on Lucy and The Ghoul taking on that Deathclaw?

We knew entering the season that we were going to see the iconic creature from the video games, and they were presented both in horrifying and hilarious faction. After all, a chem-riddled Lucy seemed to be fine to take on anything and anyone that came her way prior to seeing the monster for the first time. Is that different now?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

While the results of this pending showdown remain to be seen, Ella Purnell herself has noted that she had a great time playing this storyline out. Just take a look at what she had to say to Deadline:

“I couldn’t believe it. I felt so scandalous. Coming from any other character, you’d be like, ‘Yeah, it’s just Fallout,’ but just something about it being Lucy, it feels scandalous. I couldn’t believe it. It’s like when you’re like little sister goes out and gets a little wild—it’s crazy … Very fun to see that side of her, to play that side of her, and also, a new experience for me. I haven’t done that a lot in my career. I didn’t know how it was gonna turn out. It turned out good, thank God, I think.”

Given where she was at the end of episode 4, we do still think that there could be some irrational confidence from her throughout episode 5 … though she may come back to Earth at some point. We can’t imagine the show killing off her or Cooper at this point, but they absolutely want there to be questions around it. At this point, why wouldn’t they?

Related – Be sure to get some more news moving into the next Fallout

What do you think is going to happen on Fallout season 2 episode 5 with the Lucy – Deathclaw showdown?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates that we do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







