Only Murders in the Building season 6 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Only Murders in the Building season 6 between now and the end of January? Of course, we recognize that there are pretty substantial reasons to want to know more about the Hulu series and soon.

So where do we start here? Well, that is quite simple: With a reminder that the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez comedy has already been renewed and you do not have to worry about that. The question mark instead is precisely when you can expect it back, especially since there are some elements about this season that are a little bit different. Take, for starters, that the trio are going to be heading off to London in order to investigate the murder of Cinda Canning, who technically died past the gates of the Arconia and with that, became eligible for Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s podcast. Will this location impact the shooting schedule? You can never say for sure.

What we can at least say for the time being is that we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that season 6 will not be airing this year, so we will move forward with that assumption. However, do not expect much in the way of news this month. Maybe we can learn about a new cast member or two and that is it.

As for whether or not Only Murders in the Building season 6 will be the final one, we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that this will be the case either. We remain very-much hopeful that it can last for a little while longer, largely due to the fact that the comedy is still there and the show remains popular. Yet, our overall feeling at present is that this is really going to come down to how long the cast and creatives want to keep making it.

