The Hunting Party season 2 episode 2: Niecy Nash appearing

Next week on NBC, you are going to see The Hunting Party season 2 episode 2 arrive — why not set the stage with some guest-star news?

Well, if you love all things Niecy Nash, there is a lot to celebrate here as the Grotesquerie / All’s Fair star is going to be turning up over the course of this hour titled “Adrian Gallo.” As for her role, she will be taking on the part of a detective. One of the interesting things about Nash in general is how she has ended up playing a lot of cops / investigators / agents over the years and yet, most of them do end up different from the others. It is a part of what makes her compelling to watch and honestly, her appearance here feels like a pretty big get for a show that was under the radar for most of season 1. Are the producers and NBC trying to step it up here?

For now, what we can do to better set the stage is share the official The Hunting Party season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

01/15/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The team must hunt down Adrian Gallo, a serial killer who preserves his victims in acrylic resin, the same way people preserve insects. Bex must work alongside a detective from Adrian’s past (guest star Niecy Nash) in the hopes they can find him. TV-14

Are viewers going to be coming back to the show? Rest assured that this is another thing we are going to be monitoring over the coming weeks, largely because there was such a long hiatus between seasons and it is understandable if you have a few concerns on that subject. Our obvious hope here is that viewers had a chance to catch up during the hiatus, and that the similarities between this and The Blacklist will help it to a certain extent.

