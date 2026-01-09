The Pitt season 2 premiere: Who left the baby behind?

It felt pretty clear from the first episode of The Pitt season 2 that we were going to see a wide array of storylines play out. Just within the first hour alone Robby made it back to the hospital, Dr. Langdon returned to work, we met new characters, Mel is in a malpractice suit, and someone left behind an infant.

In the closing minutes of the episode, Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (who is getting set to temporarily replace Robby while he is on sabbatical) had a reaction to some test results pertaining to the baby. What did she see? That is one mystery that she is left to consider, and there are potentially a few explanations for it. We wonder if there is some sort of medical condition found in the early tests that shows a high amount of care is needed; or, is there something in here that limits the amount of treatment the baby can receive?

One thing that is tough to remember within this show is that you may not always get answers to the questions on your mind. Would it be great to see justice served, and for us to learn who abandoned the child? Absolutely, but this show is not a crime drama. The doctors themselves are often so inundated with patients they have no time to pursue such matters. There is a security team and there is, therefore, a chance that answers can be found, but there are no guarantees you will get them soon.

For the immediate future, the top priority is certain to be making sure the infant is okay. We tend to believe that they will be a pivotal part of at least the early portion of the season. A lot can change over the course of a day.

