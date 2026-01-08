Is Oliver Platt leaving Chicago Med; could Dr. Charles retire?

Following the first Chicago Med episode of 2026, just how much should you be worried about the future of Oliver Platt as Dr. Charles?

At this point, it does honestly make some sense to have concerns. After all, consider first and foremost the fact that he is one of the few remaining original cast members, and 12+ years is a long time to be a part of any show. To go along with that, add to it the fact that this one requires anywhere between 18-22 episodes most seasons. That is a lot of work to be done, especially in a city like Chicago where filming in the winter is not altogether easy.

During tonight’s episode, there were concerns about Charles’ future raised mostly by himself, as it appears as though he is contemplating retirement at this point in his career. There are specific circumstances for it but at the same time, this is a conclusion he could have drawn under a number of scenarios. He is getting older, and at a certain point, the mental exhaustion of this particular job gets to you.

If there is any sort of good news to share at present, it is that as of this writing, there is no news out there suggesting that Platt is 100% leaving the show. This may just be a storyline that plays out for the next several weeks. In the end, though, it is a cause for concern in a way that, perhaps, it really has not been over the past several years. People do leave these shows at a certain point in time — just look at the history of not just Chicago Med, but also Med and Fire at the same exact time.

Do you think we will see Oliver Platt leaving Chicago Med this season?

