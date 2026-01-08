The Penguin season 2 renewal: A January 2026 update

Is there some renewed interest in The Penguin season 2 at this very moment? We will say yes, and it is for one simple reason: There has been more discussion as of late regarding The Batman: Part II. With filming for that movie on the horizon, the questions are going to be coming back up regarding whether or not the Colin Farrell show will someday return.

If you have following along the stories over the past year, you probably know already that most people involved are a little iffy regarding whether or not there will be more. The story has to be there first and foremost, and it is hard to know what that will be until the aforementioned film is over. Meanwhile, we have now witnessed Oz Cobb and his rise to power; because of that, the questions have to surface about how you can replicate such a narrative again — unless it is about his downfall. Then, that also gets complicated when you think about whether Batman would be involved in that.

Based on everything that we have said above, for the time being it feels pretty unlikely that we are going to get more news of The Penguin this month, if not ever. Instead, the more likely scenario to us is that we have a separate spin-off greenlit at HBO focused on another character in the same universe. This is a lot easier to pull off, and we also know that once upon a time, such a notion was bandied about.

Are there plenty of people worthy of a gig? Without a doubt! Just consider for a moment the likes of Poison Ivy or Mr. Freeze — or at the very least an iteration of them that would work in the tone of the Matt Reeves movie.

