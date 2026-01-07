Palm Royale season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The wedding

Next week on Apple TV, you are going to be seeing Palm Royale season 2 episode 10 — otherwise known as the big finale.

So what will make this story stand out? Well, the title of “Maxine Does Something Good” may actually make you start to lean in a particular direction, but hasn’t this show also mislead you before? What we can say about it for starters now is simply that we’re going to be seeing a grand event at the center of it, and then also Kristen Wiig’s character doing whatever she can to achieve her goal.

If you look below, you can see the full Palm Royale season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some more information on what is to come:

Season finale. Maxine and Evelyn work to ensure the wedding isn’t jeopardized — if Maxine’s guilt doesn’t get to her first.

Will every loose end be tied up?

For us personally, this is where things get a little bit interesting. There is no official season 3 renewal and because of that, you do have to wonder if we’re going to get an ending that mostly resolves this chapter of Maxine’s life. However, a major part of us tends to think that the producers may be a bit more eager to take a risk and end with a question or two. Judging from the show’s recent placement on Apple’s Top Ten list, we are fairly optimistic that we are going to be getting more. However, at the same time we don’t want to put too much stock into this! Palm Royale has been able to place high at a time when there are not a lot of other shows around. Also, there are other considerations that have to be made here, including the show’s budget and what the streaming service’s overall needs prove to be.

