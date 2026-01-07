Chicago Fire season 14 episode 9 spoilers: Grave danger…

We hardly think that this is going to be a surprise, but heading into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 9 on NBC next week, there will be a sense of peril. After all, when isn’t there that? This show has delivered a lot of deadly situations involving both main characters and familiar faces in the past, and that is going to continue in just seven days.

Also, we’re going to go ahead and say that the title of “Crime of Passion” makes us concerned.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what to expect, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 14 episode 9 synopsis below:

01/14/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A member of the Firehouse 51 family remains in peril. Cruz lends a hand to Severide in the ongoing investigation. TV-PG

When it comes to the Severide story, we suppose that the thing we are most excited for is simply that it is continuing. We recognize that with most of the Chicago universe, there is an inherent feeling that you have to rush things along quickly to keep a procedural feel. Yet, that has changed here and there. It feels like across the board there have been more serialized arcs this time around, whether it be Hannah’s pregnancy over on Med or some of the cases that Intelligence is working on over on PD.

Now, let’s just stay optimistic that we get more great stuff over the next few weeks, especially since the odds are likely that the franchise will be off the air for much of February thanks in part to the Olympics. We hope that when they all return, it will be with a run of episodes that does not have many interruptions over the remainder of the season.

Related – Hear more now about what will be coming in the next Chicago Med episode

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







