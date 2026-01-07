Reacher season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about a Reacher season 4 premiere date before the end of January?

There are a handful of different things that we can share about the show, but let us begin with the fact that Alan Ritchson drama has already wrapped up filming for this new chapter. This means that at this point, we tend to think that the editors and all of the wizards in post-production are currently working their magic, and we are going to be getting some sort of info as we get deeper into the year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now, just when will that be? Well, probably not January. For starters, filming on Reacher just hasn’t been done long enough, and it also makes sense that the Neagley spin-off show debuts first given that it was the first of the two to wrap production. Ritchson is going to appear in it in some form, so you also will be getting some crossover action for those looking forward to that. Season 4 of the series proper could debut closer to the end of the year, but Prime Video has full control of that — they will launch it at a point that they feel best suits their individual needs.

As for what the story will be coming up…

If you have read the Lee Child book Gone Tomorrow, then you have a good sense already of what the story is going to be. We do not think that this show will waver too much from the narrative itself, but you most likely know at this point that the show can swap out certain things for either location or production reasons.

Above all else, we do confidently believe that we are going to be in for a good time here — just be prepared for that in advance.

What do you want to see moving into Reacher season 4 when it arrives?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







