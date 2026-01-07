Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, 1/7?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC following a long holiday hiatus? Beyond that, what can we say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

We recognize fully that over the past few weeks, we have been forced to put in here some news that a lot of people may not be happy with. Here is where we are happy to say things are changing. The franchise is back on the air tonight! You will get a chance to see all three series back in their standard timeslots and with that, more chances to explore what happens to certain characters following cliffhangers in the fall finale. There are notable names in grave danger and while some of those storylines could be resolved, there is a great chance that some other things are going to be picked up and addressed for the first time.

As you do prepare for the three shows to come back in a matter of hours, let’s set things up further, shall we? Just go ahead and view the attached synopses…

Chicago Med season 11 episode 8, “Triple Threat” – The doctors deal with the professional and personal fallout from the choices made during a city-wide power outage.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8, “A Man Possessed” – When an act of arson harms someone close to the Firehouse 51 family, Severide must track down the perpetrator; impending budget cuts push Mouch and Pascal to get creative.

Chicago PD season 13 episode 8, “Born Screaming” – Voight and the team work together to uncover the truth of the Bell case before more lives are lost.

We have said this before, but our personal expectation is that you are going to see episodes of these three shows over the course of the next few weeks. After that, there is going to be an inevitable hiatus thanks to the Winter Olympics, but we are looking forward already to the idea of there being a rather impressive run of stories on the other side.

What are you most eager to see from Chicago Med, Fire, and PD over the course of tonight?

