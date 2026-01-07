The Lowdown season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal news

If you are hoping to see more of The Lowdown over at FX, let’s just go ahead and share the good news — the series is officially coming back for more!

According to a report from Deadline, the Ethan Hawke-led series from executive producer Sterlin Harjo now officially has a season 2. We have been hopeful about this for months thanks in part to the overall quality here, but we’ve also come to learn not to take anything for granted. This is an era where cable ratings are hard to really judge, especially since the majority of viewers are now coming from streaming and watching after the fact. Hulu does not have any mandate to release numbers publicly and by virtue of that, they keep most of their data close to the vest.

Now as for when The Lowdown will be actually airing this next batch of episodes, here is where we will say that you may need to wait for a little while. We are accustomed to TV seasons these days taking between 12-18 months to come out, and that is without even getting into the effects-heavy spectacles that inevitably do take a good bit longer. We tend to imagine that early 2027 would be a good timeframe here, though we would obviously welcome it earlier.

Above all else, though, it is our sentiment that this will be a show that a lot of great talent flocks to in some shape or form. After all, who would pass up getting to work with Hawke and Harjo in some major way? There just feels like there are so many reasons to go through with that. Hopefully, more news on season 2, including the cast and possible storylines, will come out later this year.

