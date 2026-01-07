Virgin River season 7 premiere date revealed at Netflix!

After weeks of speculation and discussion, there is no reason to wonder further about a Virgin River season 7 premiere date. Today, Netflix revealed it, and we do tend to think it is what a lot of people expected all along.

Here is what we can share: The Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama is officially set to arrive on the streaming service come Thursday, March 12, and it is of course our hope that all of the drama, romance, and escapism you’ve come to expect will be here again in full force. Based on what we have heard so far, it appears as though all of season 7 will be given to you at once.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what will the focus be this time around? Well, the first order of business is going to be resolving that shocking Charmaine cliffhanger from the end of last season. Even if she is a divisive character, whatever happens to her is going to directly shape the rest of the story. This is, after all, a reasonably small community, and there are a myriad of connections that exist all across the board for everyone.

Meanwhile, obviously Mel and Jack have some major decisions to make on their own when it comes to their family. The two were finally married last season so moving forward, what do they want their future to look like? Even if Virgin River is not going in the direction of “will they or won’t they?” with them anymore, there is still a lot that can be uncovered.

One of the nice things heading into the remainder of this season is, of course, the advance knowledge that a season 8 is in fact coming — there are many things you have to worry about, but thankfully, you do not have to worry about this.

What are you most excited to see now that we have a Virgin River season 7 premiere date?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







