The Pitt season 2: Do not expect Bryan Cranston appearance

We know that with success often comes a desire to go bigger in every aspect — so is that true with The Pitt season 2 on HBO Max? The series is coming off of a dominant performance at the Emmys, and it could be easy to argue that this will lead more to the show trying to top itself, whether it be with higher stakes or more guest stars.

Of course, this has therein led to questions about Bryan Cranston and for one simple reason: His daughter in Taylor Dearden appears as Mel on the series. If this was a network TV show, you can easily argue that this is the sort of move that would be made to almost instantly bring in viewers.

Now that we have said that, here is your reminder that bringing in viewers is not exactly the top priority for a series like this. Speaking on the subject further to Rotten Tomatoes, here is some of what executive producer and director John Wells had to say:

“It’s a temptation that we want to avoid … We don’t want to pull the attention away from the medicine and the wonderful actors that we have. And we have any number of really fantastic people who come in to guest star who have extraordinary careers, but they are working actors who are just fantastic actors, great with their craft.”

Odds are, this is the sort of sentiment that would apply to more than just the Breaking Bad alum. You can argue that it would be easy to go after any of Noah Wyle’s ER co-stars, including George Clooney, to try and make an appearance. This would garner headlines, but The Pitt doesn’t need headlines. All it really needs is to be as gripping and fascinating a show as it was during season 1 and if it does that, it will go on presumably for many more years.

