Is Best Medicine new tonight on Fox, January 6, 2026?

Is Best Medicine new tonight on Fox? We know that the Josh Charles medical drama just debuted a matter of days ago, and Tuesday is its normal timeslot. Does it mean that we are about to get more of it now?

Well, the first thing that we should really do here is start things off by noting that if you loved the premiere, you are going to be waiting a little while longer. Fox is actually repeating the pilot tonight as a means of getting some additional sampling, which could help it to become even more of a hit in the long-term. Pairing it with Doc shows that they feel like they could have a hit here for some time, and that is without noting having a familiar star at the center of it here in Charles, known from The Good Wife, The Handmaid’s Tale, and a number of other projects.

So do you want to get more details on Best Medicine season 1 episode 2 leading up to its arrival on January 13? Then take a look at the synopsis below:

After Martin comes face to face with his childhood bully and diagnoses a potentially contagious illness, he is forced to cancel Port Wenn’s monthly baked bean supper, angering everyone in the town. Also, Louisa observes Mark getting friendly with her teaching assistant, while Elaine steps in to help Martin in an unexpected, but very much needed, way, in the all-new “Bean There Done That” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Jan 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BMD-102) (TV-14)

It is our hope at this point that the show does continue to highlight its quirky setting, while introducing some new and interesting people at the same time. It does feel like there is a great foundation here already, and isn’t it rare to say that after only one episode?

