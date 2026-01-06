High Potential season 2 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Under the Rug’

Following the end of the epic two-parter tonight on ABC, do you want to learn more about High Potential season 2 episode 9? Of course, there are reasons aplenty for excitement, but also a chance to shift the story back to more of its somewhat procedural roots.

After all, we do not think that the producers are really interested in having one major case define all of the season. So much of the enjoyment of the show comes from watching Morgan, Karadec, and others navigate a world that is ever-changing, while also working to balance a lot of personal relationships at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

As mentioned above, the title for High Potential season 2 episode 9 is “Under the Rug.” The synopsis below gives you a better sense of what is ahead:

As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

One thing that this certainly seems to be alluding to is a trend that a lot of crime shows love to take on — the idea that the FBI and police departments do not always like to work together. After all, they each tend to have their own way of doing things, and there are also often people in both groups who tend to be eager to get the glory for themselves at every turn. Trying to handle this could be at least one part of what makes this installment interesting — but that is without even noting what is going on with Elliott.

In general, we are hoping for some great stuff from the Kaitlin Olson series throughout the month of January. After all, there is still a possibility that some sort of break happens during the Olympics.

What do you want to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







