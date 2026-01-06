Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premiere date: January update

With us now multiple days into the new year, is news regarding Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 on the horizon?

Of course, we do believe here that if you are Prime Video, you are likely very-much invested in getting this show out as soon as you can. Why wouldn’t you be? Early signs indicate that the third season is going to be more action-packed than ever and bring the story to a time of great war — something that longtime fans of the series and Tolkien’s work alike have been eager to see.

Alas, here is where we come to the portion of the article where we share both good and bad news. What is the right place to start? Well, The Rings of Power season 3 has finished up filming and within that, it can at least begin the next long phase of the process: Getting these episodes ready to go. This is a show with a ton of visual effects and post-production and because of that, we can’t say with 100% certainty it will even arrive this year. There’s a chance for a November / December start, but we would not bank on anything before that.

Now if there is anything that Amazon could choose to give us this month, we’d gladly take some behind-the-scenes teases … but even that is unlikely. We tend to think in general that they are going to invest most of their time and energy into promoting some of their other properties, whether it be Cross or The Boys, which are each coming back in the first half of this year. We do still hope that there is a really huge campaign for the Tolkien series closer to the end of the year, mostly because it still feels like there is untapped potential to make this show bigger.

