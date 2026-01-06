Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about an Outer Banks season 5 premiere date before January is over?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here, if you have not heard, is that production on the final batch of episodes is over. Because of that, everyone can now move more into post-production and getting these episodes perfect for Netflix. Just in case you needed a reminder, the streaming service will have final say on when all of these episodes air. We do think that it is going to happen at some point this year, but probably will not be anytime soon. By virtue of that, do not expect some sort of big premiere-date announcement sooner rather than later. We’d be surprised if anything more is revealed this month.

As for what the story is going to be here moving forward, we do think that Outer Banks in its current form is going to do whatever it can to give the Pogues a proper send-off, and that includes paying proper tribute to JJ but also resolving the future of John B. and Sarah. There are going to be some new adventures for sure, but also new twists.

If we are to look at the series in totality, we honestly do think that a lot of it comes down to just exploring the idea of people young in their lives better discovering a sense of self. That is a really hard thing to pin down a lot of the time, but the show does touch on a lot of these themes in a pretty effective way. Now, we just gotta hope they stick the landing.

What are you most eager to see moving into Outer Banks season 5 when we get it?

Are you sad to be waiting a long time to check it out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

