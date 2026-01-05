Emily in Paris season 6 renewal confirmed over at Netflix!

Just a mere matter of weeks after the season 5 launch at Netflix, there is good news to share already regarding Emily in Paris season 6 — it is 100% happening.

So what does this renewal mean? Well, for starters, we are going to have a wonderful opportunity to learn what Lily Collins’ character is going to do regarding that invitation from Gabriel. Is she really about to head off to Greece? Without a crystal ball in front of us it can be hard to say, but all signs at present are pointing in the direction of yes. After spending some time in Rome in season 5, executive producer Darren Star has already made it clear that he wants to expand this universe almost wherever he can. This mean new cities and of course, opportunities for romantic vistas and a number of laughs.

As for whether or not season 6 is going to be the final one, it feels fair to categorize that (at least at the moment) as “far too early to tell.” The fifth season of the show continued to prove that it is an overwhelming success for Netflix, who does not tend to run series for some extremely long period of time. Yet, you could simultaneously view the success of this and other shows like Virgin River as a sign that with the right property, they are willing to change things up.

We imagine that there is going to be plenty of time to discuss possible premiere date windows for Emily in Paris moving forward but for right now, either late 2026 or early 2027 makes the most sense. A lot here is just going to depend on how determined Netflix really is on getting episodes back on the air and soon. They really have no reason to rush anything along, so why in the world would they?

