When Calls the Heart season 14: More on Abigail return

We know that When Calls the Heart season 13 is premiering today on Hallmark Channel, but why not take a minute to talk season 14?

Obviously, one of the most exciting things regarding this chapter of the show is the simple fact that it is happening at all, and that we know it so far in advance. It alleviates any concerns watching the current season, and that is before we even add in here the super-exciting news that Lori Loughlin is going to be returning as Abigail! Her original exit years ago was certainly well-documented, but over the years the actress remained close to star and executive producer Erin Krakow — and there are certainly more stories to tell with the character.

Speaking to Swooon recently, Krakow herself noted that there is so much material to mine when it comes to Henry and Abigail, which makes sense given his investment in her over the years:

“I mean, certainly, we hear Henry Gowen talking about her from time to time. I cannot wait to see that … I’m very invested as an actor and an executive producer on the show, but I’m also incredibly invested as a viewer. There are certain storylines that I am just chomping at the proverbial bit for. Henry and Abigail is one of them.”

We hope that there will be opportunities to hear more about season 14 in the months ahead, though some flexibility may be required to accommodate Krakow’s exciting real-life pregnancy. We imagine that it will surface on Hallmark at some point in 2027. In the interim, we’ll just have to see what happens with Elizabeth, Nathan, Rosemary, and a number of your other favorites who occupy the world of Hope Valley.

