Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/4?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? At this point, it is difficult to blame anyone who wants more of the series, especially now that we are in the new year and on the other side of the holidays. That is without even mentioning all of the headlines of the past few days, something that it is fair to assume Oliver has a lot to say about.

So is that about to happen? Well, in a word, no. There are no plans for there to be another installment of the series tonight, and there will not be one until at least next month. We certainly hope that there will be more to share on this subject in due time. The presence of the Winter Olympics this year could alter, at least to some extent, what HBO wants to do with their schedule here. (The last the Games happened, the show premiered on February 20, a tiny bit later than usual.)

While you could argue it makes some sense for recent global events to be addressed when the series comes back, the truth here remains that we are in an extremely fast-moving news cycle where things change on a dime. The headlines now could be easily superseded by other events in a relatively short amount of time, as crazy as that may seem.

We do still wonder sometimes why Last Week Tonight could not reconvene at the last second to cover a major news story, but the reality is that there are a lot of moving parts that make that more challenging. Take, for example, budgetary issues and finding a way to reconvene a writing staff, a legal team, and everyone else required to make this show go in a relatively short amount of time.

