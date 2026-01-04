Krapopolis season 4 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following the season 3 finale today at Fox, is there anything more that we can say when it comes to Krapopolis season 4?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start by noting that there is nothing to worry about on the subject of whether or not the show is coming back. The series actually got a season 4 greenlight all the way back in summer 2024, with Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, saying the following (per Deadline) at that time:

“For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon … Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that Season Four is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling on Fox Animation Domination.”

It is not unusual for a show like this to get such an early renewal, mostly due to the fact that it allows the animators plenty of time to get the episodes together. This is a process that takes an extremely long period of time, and it does also give Fox a little bit more flexibility to figure out when they want to put the show on the air.

When can you expect more?

The most likely scenario is that we see the fourth season premiere next fall, and we would not be surprised if we saw yet again a shorter run similar to what we’ve had with season 3. Luckily, we know already that this is not the end of the road, as this past spring the series was also greenlit for a season 5! For now, you do not have to worry at all about whether or not the laughs are going to keep rolling in.

What do you most want to see moving into Krapopolis season 4 when it arrives?

When do you think that will actually be? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

