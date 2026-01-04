Best Medicine season 1 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere today on Fox, do you want to learn more about Best Medicine season 1 episode 2, including when it actually airs?

First and foremost here, let’s just start by noting that the Josh Charles drama is airing tonight simply to capitalize on a football lead-in. It is not the plan for it to air in this spot every week! Its typical timeslot is Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Now if you have not heard that much about the show as of yet, we suggest taking a look at the official synopsis:

The series centers on Dr. Martin Best (Emmy Award-nominee Josh Charles), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and childhood trauma that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

As for episode 2…

It is coming your way on Tuesday, January 13. The plan here is for the pilot to air as a repeat on Tuesday, so you will be waiting a while to see anything more. Here is what we can say about the story ahead:

After Martin comes face to face with his childhood bully and diagnoses a potentially contagious illness, he is forced to cancel Port Wenn’s monthly baked bean supper, angering everyone in the town. Also, Louisa observes Mark getting friendly with her teaching assistant, while Elaine steps in to help Martin in an unexpected, but very much needed, way, in the all-new “Bean There Done That” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Jan 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BMD-102) (TV-14)

