The Witcher season 5 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Witcher season 5 between now and the end of January — including a premiere date?

Obviously, this is one of those situations where we know already that there are so many different things to look forward to. The upcoming season is going to be the final one, and that effectively means to us that the producers are going to empty out their ideas and give us almost everything that we could possibly want. This will also be an opportunity for Liam Hemsworth to evolve further his portrayal of Geralt after debuting as the character last season.

As we move forward here, the good news is that The Witcher season 5 has already wrapped filming. However, we are likely still several months away from seeing it. The Netflix drama has a fairly long post-production period thanks in part to all the visual effects that are needed to perfect it. Our sentiment is that the fall is the most likely premiere-date window and if we are lucky, we will get a formal announcement during the summer and a trailer shortly after that.

While we recognize that some may be sad already about the end of the main series, we can at least say that there is certainly still a lot more to come when it comes to adaptations. Take, for starters, the next video game in the series that is in active development. It is still far too early to know when it is going to be coming out, but that is another thing that we have to look forward to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

