The Rookie season 8 spoilers: Another big spin-off tease

For everyone out there who is curious, there are big things coming with the world of The Rookie, and that includes another spin-off! However, this one is a little different from the short-lived Feds. While it remains to be seen whether or not The Rookie: North will come to complete fruition as a series, it does have a familiar lead in Jay Ellis along with a premise that reflects very much the original.

So what is the difference? Mostly, the setting — the new show is set in the Pacific Northwest, which will give it a different coat of paint than what we’ve seen with Nathan Fillion and company in Los Angeles.

Speaking to TV Insider about the planned spin-off, showrunner Alexi Hawley notes that because of the setting, crossovers are not necessarily as likely as they were with The Rookie and Feds back in the day. He also expressed just what appeals to him with the new series:

… What I’m excited about is it’s going to just feel like a very different show just because of the environment. Most, if not all, cop shows are set in big cities. And so to do something that’s more sort of urban adjacent but also goes all the way into national parks and meth labs in the woods and strip malls and that kind of stuff that just feels not like a city experience, I think, will be really great … And obviously, I mean, it’s a dream to get Jay to do the show. I’m super excited to write for that guy.

We do think more plans for the spin-off will be solidified by the spring, and it would make some sense for the series to air back to back. However, if that happens, what would it mean for Will Trent or High Potential? There are still some questions that need to be answered here.

