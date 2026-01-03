Tulsa King season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Tulsa King season 4 between now and the end of January? We certainly feel excited just to know at this point that more is coming. Production has already started up!

Now that we’ve said that, though, does it mean that we are actually going to be seeing more of the series in the relatively near future? Well, that may be where some of the bad news comes into play here. Paramount+ has no real reason to rush the Sylvester Stallone series back, especially once you consider how they also still have a lot of other exciting projects on the schedule. That includes even NOLA King, the spin-off poised to star Samuel L. Jackson.

So if we did have to label an approximate time-frame for Tulsa King to come back on the air, it is some point this coming fall. It is highly unlikely that Paramount will start to make this show more than an annual event, and they have no real reason to do that knowing that viewers will more than likely wait that long. The early start of production really just functions as a way to give themselves more flexibility for when they want to air it down the road. Other than maybe some casting news, we’re not sure how much else related to Tulsa King is about to be revealed.

As for whether or not this will be the final season…

Anything is possible in theory but for now, we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting it is. We tend to think that so long as Stallone wants to keep making it and the series generates good viewership, it can stick around.

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 4 when it arrives?

