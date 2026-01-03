Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 3, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that we’ve made it into a new year, it is certainly understandable to want more of the sketch show back.

So is that about to happen? Or, are we going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer?

Well, this is where we have to barge in here and share some of the bad news: There is no new SNL on the air tonight and based on what we’ve heard so far, we will be waiting for a couple more weeks to see what is ahead. The plan is for the next new episode to arrive on January 17, one that will be hosted by Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame. This is on the heels of the series finale, so isn’t it fair to suspect that he is going to be referencing that show in a number of different ways?

Of course, this is where we will also throw in here a reminder that this is the first episode of the late-night series in years without Bowen Yang as a full-time cast member. Without a doubt this is a huge loss given that he was a scene-stealer in so many sketches, but at least he helped to get this season off on the right foot before saying goodbye. There are a few other cast members who will carry the load moving forward — we don’t quite think that it is a situation where you can directly replace someone this iconic. It is going to take some time! We just hope that there are some other funny hosts lined up, as we do not know anything beyond what is ahead on January 17.

