Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, January 2, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? It made sense for the Blue Bloods spin-off to be in repeats last week thanks to it being the day after Christmas, but we’re in the new year! Has everything changed at this point?

Well, we do not see much of a reason to string anything along here as unfortunately, the hiatus is going to continue for Donnie Wahlberg and company for a little while longer. There is no new installment tonight on the network and based on what we know right now, the plan is for it to return in late February. This means that unfortunately, there are not going to be many specifics out there for what lies ahead for at least the next several weeks.

One thing that does feel reasonably clear at this point is that Boston Blue is going to keep leaning into everything that has worked for the show to date, and that includes giving us a balance of procedural stories and also ones that could matter for characters long-term. We do have a grounding force here in Danny, a character we have known for a decade and a half; however, at the same time we have so much still to learn about almost everyone else. This is all in addition of course to Sean, a character we barely knew in the time in which the original was on.

Given that there has already been a season 2 renewal at the network, we are luckily in a spot where you do not have to worry about that. Instead, everyone from the writers to the fan base can focus almost exclusively on what is happening in front of them — and we do take joy in that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

