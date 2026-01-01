When Calls the Heart season 13: Star talks big Charlotte return

We know that the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 13 is coming in just a matter of days. Are you ready to be in Hope Valley once more?

We recognize that at this point, there are a handful of different things worth looking forward to. There is the nostalgia that comes from being around these characters, the often lighthearted tone, and of course the characters and the specific stories / struggles they face.

Moving into the new season, there is of course the extra bit of nostalgia that comes from seeing Brooke Shields back after so many years as Charlotte Thornton. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, star and executive producer Erin Krakow noted the thrill that it was having her back:

“Brooke and I have stayed in touch over the years, and we have a lovely friendship … I always hoped that one day the stars would align and we’d be able to get her back, because there really is so much to mine from her character.”

Interestingly, she noted that when Charlotte’s name was originally dropped on When Calls the Heart, there was no guarantee that they would be able to get her back. Yet, everyone remained hopeful and this allows us to be in the spot we now are. Shields is not the only familiar face who will be coming back to this world — Hallmark has already renewed the show for season 14 and with that, confirmed that Lori Loughlin is going to be back after so many years as Abigail. Her name has also been dropped since her initial exit and through that, we had been hopeful that she would be turning up again here at some point.

