Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

Is there any chance at all that we are going to be getting a Bad Monkey season 2 premiere before the winter wraps up?

Well, the first order of business we have to share here is honestly rather simple: For those who are not aware, work is already being done on the next chapter! Filming started earlier this year and if you are not aware, this will be based on original material as opposed to a book from Carl Hiaasen. All currently indications are that the powers-that-be are saving an adaptation of the Razor Girl book for some other point down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more big TV reactions and reviews!

Since filming is being done, is there at least a chance that we get premiere-date news soon? It would be nice but for now, we’re going to label that unlikely. Of the comedies that Apple TV has executive-produced by Bill Lawrence, we tend to think there is a pretty specific release hierarchy. You are going to see Shrinking at the end of next month and then after that, potentially the long-awaited Ted Lasso season 4 in either late spring or early summer. It started filming a good while before Bad Monkey and in theory, we tend to think that it would be the first to air.

Our sentiment is that Vince Vaughn and company will return either in late summer or early fall and if it happens before then, go ahead and consider us thrilled! Apple is not a company that needs to hurry along programming and instead, they will most likely wait until they reach a point that logistically makes sense. They’ll want there to be some sort of gap when it comes to lighthearted shows that this one can then come in and fix.

What do you want to see on Bad Monkey season 2 when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way that we do not want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







