Run Away season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there going to be a Run Away season 2 at some point down the road?

First and foremost, let’s just start by sharing our delight that the Harlan Coben mystery adaptation has managed to land on the streaming service. Coben’s work has become very-much successful for various platforms over the past few years, and we do think that there is something rather perfect about putting them on the air at New Year’s Day. There is not too much else in the way of scripted competition and by virtue of that, there is an opportunity to drum up some big ratings.

Now that we’ve said that, here is your reminder that none of these shows are really designed to be on for multiple seasons at a time. From the start, they are made under the premise that there is a defined beginning, middle, and end. There is never any real purpose for them to keep going and instead, you simply just jump over to another mystery. We’re not quite sure there is a reason to think this is going to change down the road.

If you want more adaptations on Netflix, at least, our advice is simple: Keep watching! Beyond just that, tell your friends to do the same. The streamer really cares not only about total viewers, but also how many you actually watch over the course of a limited period of time. These two different things cumulatively do matter a good bit to them, and we do not think that will change for quite some time.

In general, there is always going to be a market for good mystery thrillers. These are series that are pretty easy for any broadcaster to market, mostly because they 1) bring escape and 2) allow people to have a great time guessing about every little thing.

