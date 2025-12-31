The Amazing Race 39 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

We know that The Amazing Race 39 is going to be coming to CBS at some point — it is really just a matter of when.

After all, consider the following here for a moment: This is as good of a fill-in show as the network has. If they have a massive hole in their lineup, it has shown over time that it can pop on the schedule and do reasonably well.

So does all of this mean that a season 39 premiere-date announcement is coming this winter? As great as it would be, we’re going to go ahead and label that unlikely, and for a reason that honestly feels quite simple at this point: There is no room on CBS’ midseason schedule. They are airing a new culinary competition following Survivor 50 and that was really the only timeslot that made sense for another version of the Race.

Based primarily on this alone, our general feeling right now is that we are going to hear more about the next season later in the spring, and it will be on the schedule for the fall. That does mean that the actual contestants are going to have to be quiet for a LONG time about the outcome of their season, but it is not the first time that we’ve seen that with this show. If nothing else, we tend to think that keeping a secret is easier when you have someone to share it with!

When will an official cast reveal happen?

Unfortunately, that is also not something we expect for a rather long time. If we are lucky, we will get to know the next crop of racers when we get around to a month or so before the premiere, whenever that may be. There is no real incentive for CBS to put information out there sooner when viewers could just forget about it.

