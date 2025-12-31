Rose Parade 2026 start time, where to watch … and rain?

The 2026 Rose Parade is slated to take place tomorrow — but is everything going to go off in Pasadena without a hitch?

Well, we do think it is worth noting that some aspects of the festivities could in theory look different, mostly because there is a chance of rainfall throughout almost the entirety of the event. All indications are that the parade will still take place, so you do not have to worry about that. This year, you will also have an iconic Grand Marshall in the form of NBA legend turned philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

So when will the parade actually be broadcast this year? Think in terms of 8:00 a.m. Pacific time over on NBC. They note the following via press release:

The parade will feature 39 brilliant rose-covered floats, 17 equestrian teams and 19 marching bands from around the world. Final preparations are underway as nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade.

This year, Craig Melvin is going to make his Rose Parade broadcast booth debut alongside familiar faces Al Roker and Hoda Kotb. This entire event is mostly a bit of fun and a chance to look at some beautiful flowers along the way. If you love the tradition that comes with it,, it’s a really nice way to start of 2026. With that being said, we are of course assuming that a lot of you out there are still going to be trying to handle whatever hangover you might have from everything that happened the night before.

There are still multiple options for programming on New Year’s Eve, whether it be the CNN spectacle with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper or the standby New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which is going to have Ryan Seacrest once again front and center.

