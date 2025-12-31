Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight on NBC, 12/31?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Beyond that, what can we also say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

There is at least a mixture of good and bad news to share here, but let’s at least start things off with a reason to smile: All three shows in the franchise are going to be back soon! Unfortunately, it will not be tonight. The plan is for all three shows to return in one week’s time and over the course of these hours, we are going to see some cliffhanger resolution but beyond that, a whole flurry of other drama. These series often do bring the intensity around this point and honestly, we do not see any reason to think that things are going to change.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

Do you want to learn more about what’s ahead for these three shows when they return? Well, that answer is easy — all you have to do is take a look below:

Chicago Med season 11 episode 8, “Triple Threat” – The doctors deal with the professional and personal fallout from the choices made during a city-wide power outage.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8, “A Man Possessed” – When an act of arson harms someone close to the Firehouse 51 family, Severide must track down the perpetrator; impending budget cuts push Mouch and Pascal to get creative.

Chicago PD season 13 episode 8, “Born Screaming” – Voight and the team work together to uncover the truth of the Bell case before more lives are lost.

Now, it is our personal prediction that all three of these shows are going to run through a good chunk of January before disappearing, at least temporarily, from the schedule during the Winter Olympics. After the fact, we tend to think that they will come back for another nice run moving through the late winter.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, plus the other two spin-offs, when they arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







