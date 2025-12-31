Palm Royale season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get prepared to see Palm Royale season 2 episode 9 over on Apple TV, there is without a doubt a lot to be interested in seeing.

First and foremost, did we note that “Maxine Hears a Confession” is the penultimate story of the season? Whatever happens here will carry over into the end of the season, and we are certainly curious already as to whether or not there will be a season 3. Apple does not release viewership info, but we can at least say that it seems to be performing rather well on their Top 10 Shows chart. (It likely helps that there is a little less for more viewers to do over the course of the holidays.)

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Palm Royale season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Amid a raging snowstorm in the Alps, Norma orchestrates plans to secure the fortune for herself and Robert. Maxine races to expose her.

In the end, we’re glad that the show is keeping the Alps front and center, mostly because this is the sort of lavish setting that really fits some of what we’re seeing with these characters. It is just yet another place to infiltrate, and really that infiltration is a part of what makes this show so fun. We are appreciate that Kristen Wiig and everyone involved here are continuing to find some unique ways to have the story play out; where things land is, at this point, more or less anyone’s guess.

The one thing that we can say in regards to season 3 right now is simply this — there is no guarantee that Apple will renew it ahead of the finale. As a matter of fact, they may force you to wait for weeks or even months after the fact.

