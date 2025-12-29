The Testaments premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

I

s there a good chance that we are going to have an official premiere date for The Testaments between now and the end of the winter? If nothing else, we do tend to think there are reasons to feel like it is possible.

For starters, remember this first and foremost: Hulu has already noted that the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere this April. Because of that, there is a strong case to be made that they will come out and say at least something to better narrow this down a good stretch of time in advance. You do not want to make a premiere-date announcement into something that happens at the last minute, do you?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more on THE TESTAMENTS right now!

Well, where is what we can say on the subject for now: It would be a shock if there is not an official premiere date revealed before the winter is over. As a matter of fact, there is a date that we already want to circle in pencil: March 15. That is when the Oscars are going to air and since it is airing on ABC (the YouTube deal does not start for a while), Disney will likely take advantage of the opportunity to promote their own properties. An exact date for The Testaments will likely be out before then, but do not be shocked if that is when they decide to really give us some sort of larger trailer for what is ahead.

One other benefit to doing something at the Academy Awards? Well, one of the stars here is Chase Infiniti, who is on her way to becoming more of a household name thanks to her role in One Battle After Another. Before that, she was a part of a hit Apple TV show in Presumed Innocent.

What do you most want to see when The Testaments premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







