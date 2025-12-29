Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/28?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that it has been over a month now since the show was on the air. However, is that about to change?

Well, for the time being, here is what we can say: The break between seasons is going to continue. We mean that now, but we also mean it for the relatively near future. There is no episode tonight, and there will not be more, most likely, for at least the next month. The premium-cable network has yet to announce a premiere date for the next season but at the same time, or feeling is that it will be on the other side of the Super Bowl.

So is there a chance that we will see any more Last Week Tonight footage between now and the show’s return? This is only a question because we have seen the host put out some Digital Exclusives in the past, including multiple ones about the Air Bud movies over the past year. However, the last one uploaded was on November 23, meaning that there’s a chance these could be done now leading into the premiere.

What will the subject be of the premiere?

We recognize that the Kennedy Center is sitting right there as a possible topic, but the last thing we are going to do is sit here and make an assumption for a show this many weeks away from its return. While there may be somewhat of an evergreen quality to some of these main segments, they could still change based on what is happening in the news at any given moment.

In the end, the two things we are hoping for here are the same as they’ve always been: That the show remains funny, but that we also learn something as well.

What do you want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns over to HBO?

