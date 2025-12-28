The Simpsons season 37 episode 13 to be Severance parody

As we look towards The Simpsons season 37 episode 13 airing in the new year, there is a good bit to be excited about! Even if this show has been on the air longer than some of its viewers have been alive, the producers are still finding a way to keep it relevant. There are some huge, landmark stories coming before the end of the season, another movie is on the way, and for the first episode of 2026 (airing on January 4), the animated comedy is spoofing one of television’s biggest shows in Severance.

Oh, and did we note that one actor from the Apple TV show is on board here in Zach Cherry? Well, that is 100% the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can get the full The Simpsons season 37 episode 13 synopsis with more news on what is to come:

Homer’s enthusiasm skills land him a job at a secretive company with a mind-altering agenda in the all-new “Seperance” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Jan 4 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3707) (TV-14)

The comparisons between this secretive company and Lumon are obviously intentional, and we do not mind at all that the producers lean into Severance as much as possible. If you do not watch that particular show, maybe you will still find comedy within the jokes themselves? Even if this is not for you, remember that there are a lot of other potentially great episodes coming the rest of the way.

Also, there is one more thing to note here from a guest-star perspective: You are also getting Julianne Moore on board here. The series is still leaning on big names here and there and honesty, we don’t mind. The more reasons you give people to check out the show in the 2025 calendar year, the better, no?

What do you want to see on The Simpsons season 37 episode 13 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







