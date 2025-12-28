Happiness season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

After the launch of the Happiness season 1 finale on PBS tonight, is there anything more that we can say regarding a season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end?

Well, as per usual there is quite a bit we can say regarding the future here, but let’s just start by recognizing that there may be a lot of people who, in general, may not have heard that much about the show at all. Here is how the official synopsis describes it:

After 20 years away, Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself back in his childhood room, helping his mother at the local theater. The eclectic cast and crew there may lack professional skills, but certainly don’t lack passion.

This series is rather unique for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that there are not a lot of shows on the aforementioned network that are shorter than an hour. Also, it is set in New Zealand, a country that is very-much underrepresented on American television these days. We recognize that PBS will not be the only network that determines the larger future here, but we do think that the premise here alone feels like there is room for a larger exploration.

When will we learn more about the future?

Fingers crossed within the next several months! Yet, it may also be easy to just claim the show is a limited series and not announce a cancellation later. There are a lot of variables at play here, but our advice is simple: If you find Happiness to be a charming underdog story with a ton of heart, recommend it to your friends! The more viewers who end up discovering it, the more likely it is that the powers-that-be are going to work to get more on the air.

