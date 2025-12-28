Reacher season 4 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

At some point before the winter is done, are we going to have more specific news to share regarding a Reacher season 4 over at Prime Video? As always, that is the hope — but there are also a lot of layers to this.

After all, consider the fact that we just saw the third season premiere earlier this year and that, traditionally, we are stuck waiting more than twelve months between seasons. There has already been a lot of filming work done on the Alan Ritchson show’s next chapter, but it is important to remember that there is a lot of post-production work needed to make this series perfect after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So is there any chance at all that an exact Reacher premiere date is announced this winter? We would love it but at the same time, we’d classify the odds right now at slim to none. As for the reason why, that is tied almost exclusively to the fact that Amazon already has a Neagley spin-off show that filmed prior to season 4 and because of that, we also tend to think that it would be the first of the two to air. Our feeling is that a premiere date for that could be coming over the next few months, and we could see it arrive during the spring. Meanwhile, the flagship series feels more primed for a launch in the summer or fall — or, at least that’s what we hope. It could be later, depending on how much the streaming service wants to space out these shows.

Now if you watched the first three seasons of the show, you have a good sense of what is to come. We do not think that anyone involved here is going to be looking to radically reinvent what the series is, especially since the Lee Child books continue to serve as a valuable inspiration.

When do you think we are going to actually see Reacher season 4 arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







