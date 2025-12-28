The Copenhagen Test season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the launch of season 1 over at Peacock, is The Copenhagen Test season 2 going to happen? Or, have we already reached the end of the line?

Of course, we do tend to think that this is one of those shows that we would love to have around for more, mostly because you’ve got a good cast led by Simu Liu and an action-focused story. At the same time, we do worry about it releasing during a really quiet period of time, especially with the episodes dropping all at once.

If you have not heard anything too specific about The Copenhagen Test as of yet, the synopsis below sets the stage:

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Now as for what the future holds…

Speaking to Deadline as a part of larger interview, creator Thomas Brandon indicates that “it was always designed as an ongoing series, so there’s plans and ideas and hopes for what a second season could be.” With this in mind, a season 2 is going to come down solely to what the powers-that-be at Peacock want. They will look at average viewership but, to be more specific, how many people watched season 1 the whole way through. Even if a bunch of people catch the early part of the season, none of that will matter if they all bail before the finale. There are layers to this, and that is without knowing the show’s budget.

One way or another, we should hear about a possible renewal over the course of the next several months. Word of mouth is one of the most powerful tools it has!

Do you want to see The Copenhagen Test season 2 happen down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

