Robin Hood season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at MGM+?

Following the big airing of the season 1 finale today on MGM+, is a Robin Hood season 2 going to happen? Or, have we made it now to the end of the line?

As you would imagine and probably hope at this point, there is a great deal to discuss regarding the future of the show — especially since you are dealing with one of the most prosperous properties out there. There is a reason why this story has been adapted so many times over the years and in all honesty, that will likely be the case even once this show is over. However, that does not mean that the show is going to be ending anytime soon…

For the time being, it does appear as though there is a chance that MGM+ ends up bringing Robin Hood back for another chapter; yet, it is far from confirmed at this point. There is clearly more story to tell, but much is going to depend on not just the total viewership for the series, but also the relationship between that and its budget. (The Amazon-owned network / streaming service does not share all of this information publicly, so we are only left to guess.)

If there is something that we can look towards as a reason for hope, it is simply that MGM+ has historically been rather committed to some of its properties, giving shows like Billy the Kid and Godfather of Harlem opportunities to let their full story play out. We do think that word-of-mouth would bring this show more attention over time, especially once there are people subscribing to the surface in order to check out the new season of FROM when it premieres.

