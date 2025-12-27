Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 27, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We certainly do not blame anyone who is out there looking for more of the show, especially after last week. That not only marked the big holiday spectacular, but also the final episode for cast member Bowen Yang.

Now, of course, all things do move forward in the SNL world — though we may be waiting a while still to see what is next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

For those who are not aware, there is no new Saturday Night Live on the air tonight, with the simple reason being that in order for it to happen, the entire cast and crew would be forced to work over Christmas. We will be stuck waiting now until January 17 to see the series back, and with an episode hosted by Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame. A$AP Rocky is going to be performing then as the musical guest.

So what are we anticipating entering the new year in general? The answer to that is a little bit complicated. We do think that there are going to be new episodes through at least some of January, but do not be surprised if the show is off for at least some of February because of the Olympics. Of course, we’re not sure we would advocate for any sort of super-long break in the action here, mostly because it only benefits you to continue to find ways to keep people engaged and watching — and you could get a cameo or two from some Olympians.

In general, let’s just hope that the series does navigate the post-Bowen era okay, mostly because they had also lost so many other cast members at the end of this past season.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







