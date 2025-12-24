Poker Face season 3: Natasha Lyonne on Peter Dinklage change

If you missed the shocking double-whammy of news earlier this year, there is no Poker Face season 3 coming to Peacock. However, Rian Johnson is working to shop the whodunnit around and in the event it finds a new home, Peter Dinklage is stepping into the role of Charlie Cale.

Is all of this absurd on one level? Sure, but at the same time, absurdity is a part of the fun here. We do think that the Game of Thrones alum would bring something totally different to the part, and given his relationship with HBO or even Paramount (where he appeared on Dexter: Resurrection), there are some cases to be made for finding it a spot on either service.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, original star Natasha Lyonne made a couple of things clear — she wants Poker Face to continue, but she is departing to do some other things:

… I adore [Peter] Dinklage. Game of Thrones is obviously one of my favorite shows, but Peter is also one of my favorite people of all time. It’s kind of all good news. For me, baby’s gotta direct some movies. I’ve been talking about it long enough. I’m very grateful I got to direct TV and write so much of it. I love what I do very much; I’m so grateful that I get to do it. And the unfortunate thing about a human timeline is that, much like the sand in the hourglass, these are the days of our lives. I gotta get these movies under my belt, and I’m also excited about my Sky show with Matt Berry, Force & Majeure, a sci-fi retro endeavor. When we’re done talking, I’m going to get back to that writers room to finish that finale. We shoot in September.

Lyonne does not necessarily rule out a return to Poker Face down the road if the situation calls for it, but we’ll wait and see on that. In the interim, we really just hope someone steps up to the plate here for a series that very much deserves another lifee.

