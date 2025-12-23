Is NCIS, Origins, Sydney new tonight on CBS, December 23?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What about both the Origins prequel as well as the Sydney spin-off? We certainly recognize that Tuesdays have been a great night for the show as of late!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in here with a dose of unfortunate news: You won’t be seeing any of these series on the air anytime soon. Last week was the final episode of the year for the flagship show and with the Sydney episode pulled, it’s also done for the near future. (The prequel ended its 2025 run earlier this month.) The plan at present seems to be bringing them all back in late February after the Winter Olympics, though we’ll wait and see if the Australia-based show ends up airing its pulled episode a little bit earlier than that. Some things remain to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

For NCIS proper, we know that a lot of questions at this point are going to understandably be about one Ellie Bishop. How can they not be after the end of this past episode? She is suddenly a target for Jessica Knight and the Elite team, and even labeled a fugitive. When she last left, she departed for a dangerous deep-cover mission with almost no notice at all. Now, Knight is being tasked with keeping it a secret from the rest of her team. Will she listen? If nothing else, that is a compelling tease.

If you have not heard about the Sydney episode we’re still waiting to see, the synopsis for that is below (just disregard the air date):

“South of Nowhere” – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on Polar Night Eve – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they’re trapped in darkness for six months, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Dec. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Emily Wickersham reacts to her NCIS return

What do you want to see on NCIS and the other shows when they do come back on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates very much ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







