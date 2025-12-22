Big Brother 27: Mickey Lee in critical condition after cardiac arrest

Months removed from the end of Big Brother 27 on CBS, some incredibly sad news has come out regarding one of its contestants.

In a new post on Instagram, Mickey Lee’s account confirmed that she “recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging … This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

You can view Lee’s Gofundme now over at the link here, and a number of alumni from Big Brother have already donated. Meanwhile, a number of contestants from her season have spoken out offering their support and prayers. The show community is an incredibly tight one, as so few people over time know that it is truly like to be a part of this difficult house environment and the scrutiny that goes along with it. This is also a reminder of the devastating complications that can come from something like the flu that can completely upend your life.

Mickey’s Instagram message ends with the following:

Prayers, positive energy, and healing thoughts for Mickey

Donations to support her care and recovery

Sharing this fundraiser with other fans, friends, and community members.

Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most.

Our thoughts go out to Mickey and her family in the midst of such a difficult time. We will have further updates as they do become available, and it is our hope that the community continues to rally around her in any way that they can.

