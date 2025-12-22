Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8: Severide’s new struggle

The arrival of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 8 is right around the corner in the new year — so what can we say about what is to come?

Well, we know that for Taylor Kinney’s character of Kelly Severide, he will be in a spot that is at least somewhat similar. After all, he has been caught in a burning building! What is he going to do? He may try to lean on some people in Firehouse 51 for help, but what complicates things slightly is that Kidd will not be immediately available. After all, she will be off with Isaiah on a journey to Cleveland, and this is emblematic in some ways of how their lives are becoming all the more complicated.

Speaking further now to TVLine about everything ahead, here is more of what executive producer/director Reza Tabrizi had to say:

“Anytime Severide’s been in a pickle, Stella’s been there for him … How’s she’s going to do that from far away while she has a responsibility to Isaiah and the promises that she’s made to [him]?”

Of course, we think that the entire purpose of this story is, at least at this point, to further raise the emotional stakes. This is something that the producers here are almost certainly going to want moving into the next part of the season in general. We do believe that the core of the show will remain by and large still the same, which means that we’re going to get a mixture of rescue-of-the-week plots with elements that are a little more personal and focused on the characters.

In the end, we expect to see Severide pull through, mostly because he always does. This is a TV character who has more lives than almost anyone.

