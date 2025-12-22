Is Watson new tonight on CBS, December 22, 2025?

Is Watson new tonight on CBS? After getting an installment of the show last week (and for most of the fall), it is easy to understand wanting more as soon as possible.

Now as for whether or not that is going to happen … well, this is where some of the bad news comes into play. The Morris Chestnut series is not airing any more new episodes this year; as a matter of fact, they won’t be airing any for the next few months! The plan at this point is to bring it back at the start of March, but in a different timeslot on Sunday nights. FBI is going to be followed moving forward by its new spin-off in CIA.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

If you missed the news, season 2 of Watson will have substantially more episodes than the first, meaning that the show’s 2026 run is not going to be extremely short. We imagine that there are a myriad of medical mysteries ahead, while at the same time more opportunities to dive deeper into Sherlock lore.

Our advice during the holiday season

Honestly, it is not all that complicated — if you are really enjoying getting a chance to see Watson on the air, tell your friends and family to catch up during the break! This is a series that does not have a season 3 order and the ratings have been down so far versus season 1. CBS in general has a pretty high threshold that shows need to meet in order to come back for more, and that has to be something we collectively analyze moving forward.

In the end, just remember that Paramount+ is there for a reason with shows like this, and there is going to be a lot of quiet time when it comes to major networks over the next few weeks. Now is a good time to get on board!

What do you most want to see on Watson when the show returns to the air?

Be sure to share right nwo in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







