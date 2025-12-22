Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: A winter 2026 reveal?

Is there a chance that we are finally going to learn a Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date before the winter is over? Given where things stand behind the scenes, there is certainly a case to be made for it!

First and foremost, though, let’s start things off by noting that filming for the next chapter is likely close to done, if it is not done already. Nothing, at least at the time of this writing, has been said in an official capacity. The cast and crew started off work this year in the Kansas City area before relocating to the UK, where they’ve spent the majority of the fall. While the new season is going to revolve more around a women’s team at AFC Richmond, you will have a chance to still see some familiar faces around.

Now, let’s get more into premiere dates, shall we? Apple does like to scale out some of their programming so that they do not have too much of one thing on the air at the same time. For the first few months of 2026, they are likely set with another Bill Lawrence show in Shrinking. We tend to think that late spring / early summer is when they could use some Ted in their lives. We do think there’s a small chance the streamer reveals something for season 4 before the winter is over, but we’re talking some sort of date announcement being made at the start of March leading up to a late May or June premiere. The show is still a long ways out, so we can’t get any other thought in our head.

As for whether or not Ted Lasso season 4 would be the final one, we honestly don’t think so! If we were going to spend three seasons with a men’s team at Richmond, wouldn’t it make sense for the women to get the same attention?

