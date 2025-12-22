Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 9 spoilers: About a mall…

If you have not heard, Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 9 is going to be returning with new episodes come January 7. So how will they be returning? Think in terms of something totally different.

Now, we have known for a while that “Mall” was going to be the title for this episode. However, this is not going to be some simple field trip for the students. After the furnace gave way at the school in the fall finale, there will be a temporary relocation as students have to learn within a different sort of building.

Speaking on the subject of this story to TVLine, co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker indicated that this is something that does actually happen in real life:

“It’s actually a thing that has been happening at different places within the U.S., especially with flooding, things like that … It just happened here in L.A. with the fires … Every season on ‘Abbott,’ we try to show something that teachers go through that maybe people don’t know. So this was one of them.”

In the end, it does feel like there are going to be some opportunities for comedy here, mostly because the kids will be easily distracted and if you are one of the teachers, at this point you are going to become MacGyver trying to make a lot out of a little. We do not think personally that they will be at the mall forever, but this will at least be a fun way to shake things up in the short-term. At the same time, though, it also continues to shine a light on some of the issues and struggles that exist with public education in is current form. Is there any way that some of this can be improved for future generations when a crisis hits?

